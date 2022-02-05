Lupe Fiasco takes us back to the beginning of his career, with “Hustlaz,” a piece of unreleased music from his vault. “Hustlaz,” a warm and thoughtful soul-sampler with triumphal horn fanfares and chipmunk voices, was recorded early in his career, even before the release of his now-classic debut album Food & Liquor. “Hustlaz” will appear on Chill’s Spotlight 2, 1st & 15th’s upcoming EP.

Lupe also unveils “LFT,” a new NFT initiative that allows fans to get closer to Lupe than ever before, in conjunction with the release of “Hustlaz.” During raffle airdrops conducted on Lupe’s Discord, early bird supporters will be able to earn badges and claim NFTs, while a second drop will be offered for public sale. Holders of the “LFT” will be able to take part in the “meta-narrative” around Lupe’s upcoming album Drill Music In Zion, as well as receive first access to teaser videos and behind-the-scenes content, as well as an invitation to a private listening party in the first half of 2022.

You can hear the new single below.

