Nick Cannon has turned to R&B, releasing his anticipated single “Weekend Girl.” The release is the first from his forthcoming mixtape Raw N B The Explicit Tape.

“This is the gospel of my broken soul – this is as raw as it gets,” Cannon said of the forthcoming release.

The forthcoming project features K. Michelle, Hitman Holla, Chris Brown, Jacquees, and TraeTwoThree.

