Rihanna’s Father Speaks On Pregnancy ‘She Doesn’t Want To Wait Until She’s In Her 40’s’

Rihanna’s Father Speaks On Pregnancy ‘She Doesn’t Want To Wait Until She’s In Her 40’s’

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty believes it was best she didn’t wait until she was in her 40’s to conceive.

Fenty, 68, revealed exclusively to The Sun how he found out his daughter was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.said he was “ecstatic” when Rihanna told him she was pregnant.

Rihanna and A$AP, both 33, broke the news in a photo shoot over the weekend. Rihanna revealed her exposed baby bump through a long pink coat on a bitterly cold snowy day in New York City.

Advertisement

“I’m ecstatic. To be honest I only found out yesterday but for the last five years, everybody was saying she was pregnant all the time. She called me and said she had some good news for me and I automatically knew what it was. I think this is a good time, she doesn’t want to wait until she’s in her 40s.”

He said he hopes Rihanna will have a girl.

“I already have two grandsons so I would like a granddaughter this time.”

Do you think men should comment on women’s pregnancy timetable?