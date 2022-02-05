Former Welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (29-1-0) makes his return to the ring tonight after a two-and-half-year hiatus to reclaim his popularity against a tough opponent in Mario Barrios.

MORE: SOURCE SPORTS: Terrance Crawford Stops Shawn Porter In The 10th Round To Remain Undefeated

During fight week, One Time spoke with The Source’s Bryson “Boom” Paul about his return, mental health, criticism from the entire boxing community, the welterweight division right now, Barrios and so much more in this half-hour interview. Thurman returns to the ring seeking redemption following a 2019 loss to legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao — the first loss of his career. Now at 100-percent, Thurman wants to remind everyone why he is the best and reclaim his championship belt.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview above.

“It’s Keith Thurman versus Everybody,” he told Boom when asked about the statement he is looking to make on Saturday (Feb 5) to the rest of the boxers in the welterweight division. “Don’t talk smack if it don’t come with a contract…”

Mario Barrios comes into the fight with a lot to prove as he enters a new division following his Super Lightweight reign that was recently ended after suffering his first defeat in a knockout against Gervonta “Tank” Davis in October 2021. Barrios looks to make a statement against one of the best in the welterweight division right out the gate. Can Barrios have the same success in the high-profile division? We will find out tonight.

MORE: SOURCE SPORTS: Gervonta Davis Moves Up In Weight to Become a Three-Division Champ

Thurman-Barrios includes an eight-fight lineup, including the return of popular Lightweight boxer Leo Santa Cruz.

“Look at the fight card,” says Thurman. “This is not Shawn Porter versus Terrence Crawford… You saw Porter vs. Crawford and there was not one fight you wanted to watch…”

Fight fans can watch Thurman vs. Barrios Tonight (Feb 6) on FOX Sports-PBC Pay-Per-View. Order here and check out the official weigh-in below.