Cheslie Kryst was a lawyer, television host and model who exhibited class and confidence.

The father of the young beauty queen who ultimately jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise Sunday morning is speaking out for the first time since his daughter’s death. He told the NY Post that his daughter’s suicide had a lot to do with family dysfuncyion. He said she was “pure,” didn’t use drugs or alcohol and that it was likely some kind of depression that led her to take her own life.

“She was pure as can be, she didn’t take any kind of drugs or prescription medication,” a man who identified himself as Rodney Kryst, 62, told The Post from his home in Charlotte, NC, Tuesday. “She never had any kind of substance abuse problem.”

Said Kryst, who choked up during the call, “I think it had a lot to do with family dysfunction, but it will be awhile before we can talk more. She was sad.”

Rodney Kryst is a Polish American former bodybuilder. He and her mother, April Simpkins, a human resources executive, split up when Cheslie was young and her mother remarried. Rodney and April had four children together.