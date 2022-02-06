President Biden says shining a light on Black history is important to growing stronger as a nation. Yesterday, The White House released a Statement of Proclamation on National Black History Month, 2022 signed by Biden for today’s start of Black History Month.

Biden whom is taking Presidential actions wrote that it serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history and Black culture is American culture.

“Today, Black Americans lead industries and movements for change, serve our communities and our Nation at every level, and advance every field across the board, including arts and sciences, business and law, health and education, and many more. In the face of wounds and obstacles older than our Nation itself, Black Americans can be seen in every part of our society today, strengthening and uplifting all of America.”

The Proclamation also highlights the past year of Biden and how the WH managed to get some of his top priorities passed through Congress.

“My Administration has worked hard to reverse decades of underinvestment in Black communities, schools, and businesses. Both the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are making historic investments in Black America — from vaccine shots in arms to checks in families’ pockets and tax cuts for working families with children to a landmark $5.8 billion investment in and support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. And in my first year in office, the American Rescue Plan provided the full Child Tax Credit to the lower income families of more than 26 million children — who are disproportionately Black — and put us on a path to cut Black child poverty in half.”

President Biden added in closing what Black History Month stands for and what he wants the American people to be reminded of.

“As we celebrate National Black History Month, let us all recommit ourselves to reach for that founding promise. Let us continue to fight for the equity, opportunity, and dignity to which every Black American is due in equal measure. Let us carry forward the work to build an America that is, in the beautiful words of the poet Amanda Gorman, “Bruised, but whole — benevolent, but bold, fierce, and free.“”

February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of former President Abraham Lincoln and civil rights advocate Frederick Douglass.

Read the full Proclamation here