Nick Cannon, 41, apologizes for baby number 8 birth announcement following the death of his baby Zen.

Just days after announcing that he’s expecting his eighth child, the talk show host issued an on-air apology to Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen, as well as the other mothers of his children for causing “extra pain” by publicly announcing his new baby news.

The Wild ‘N Out star has publicly mourned the loss of his youngest child, Zen, after the infant died at five months old following a battle with brain cancer in December.

Nick said it may have seemed like he was making comparisons between his late son Zen and the child he is expecting. He said they are “completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect.”

Cannon added that he failed to “protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children.”

His new child on the way is with his girlfriend Bre Tiesi. The two will soon welcome a new baby boy.