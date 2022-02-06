Joe Rogan Apologizes For Past N-Word Use: “The Most Regretful and Shameful”

Joe Rogan is calling his past use of the N-word “the most regretful and shameful” thing he’s had to address.

The 54-year-old posted a five minute apology to his Instagram after a video compilation of all the times the podcaster used the slur surfaced.

Rogan explains the clips were out of context, and he used the word in quote or referencing others, but says he hopes this will be a teachable moment for how offensive the word can be.

Joe Rogan apologizes for resurfaced podcast clips of him using the N-word.



Spotify has reportedly removed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience that see the comedian using racist slurs. pic.twitter.com/2DqmH7ISmJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2022

This follows Rogan’s recent controversy with the Spotify app over alleged COVID-19 misinformation on his podcast. Spotify announced adding content advisories to any material that talks about COVID-19.

The music streaming platform said last Sunday it will implement a message directing users to public health sites in an effort to combat the misinformation.

The company has been in hot water for continuing to air Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” despite concerns that it is amplifying COVID misinformation.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement, “We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.”

Pop Crave reports, Spotify has reportedly removed at least 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” for instances where the comedian is heard using racial slurs, mostly the N-Word.

