adidas has announced the expansion of its collaboration with the Iovine and Young Academy and PENSOLE creator Dr. D’Wayne Edwards to provide students with more opportunities to embrace creativity and explore new possibilities for their future.

Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young launched the Iovine and Young Academy in 2013 to provide young, creative disruptors with the resources and inspiration they need to grow as leaders, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

LAUSD will open a new high school (now known as Regional High School #1) in conjunction with Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, whose curriculum will build on the Academy’s unique approach of combining design, business, and technology with hands-on, real-world learning. The alliance, which includes adidas and PENSOLE, will provide young students of color who are passionate about design with unprecedented access to future employment and possibilities.

“This partnership marks an ongoing chapter to offer the next generation of creative thinkers and dreamers the skills to shape the future of design. Despite someone’s background or economic standing, kids bold enough to dream big should be provided with equitable access to education,” said Edwards, PENSOLE Founder.

Edwards founded PENSOLE in 2010 to provide bright young design students from all walks of life with the opportunity to study from the finest in the field.

“adidas has long been involved in the Los Angeles area and its community. As part of our commitment to continue to support communities and our youth, we’re proud to be part of these new partnerships to advance opportunities for students from communities who are historically underserved,” said Ayesha Martin, adidas Senior Director, Communities & Social Impact. “We’re bringing together the absolute best in sport, business and design – first working with students in the Los Angeles area and then with others around the country through adidas Community.”

www.adidas.com/us/wood_u has more information about the relationship, including a debut film narrated by D Smoke, an Inglewood native, and two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.