DONDA 2 seems to be just as much as a collaborative effort as its first installment. Ye has been spotted in the studio with The Game, Travis Scott, Pusha T, among others. In a recently leaked clip, Beanie Sigel and Vic Mensa were spotted in a studio session for the upcoming album with Ye.

Ye and Beanie Sigel at the Donda 2 studio tonight pic.twitter.com/MquAucbHwW — Donda’s Place (@dondas__place) February 5, 2022

bruh I’m w Beanie Sigel, Travis Scott, Da Baby, Ye , Vic Mensa for the DONDA 2 studio sessions ….and all I can think about is how grateful I am to be on this journey . Praise be to Allah . — RAZAK (@THIRDEYERAZ) February 5, 2022

Beanie Sigel was recently seen bumping Ye’s verse on the track “Easy” with The Game. This drew speculation that maybe he would be featured on West’s forthcoming project.

Fans might’ve thought that a reunion between Beans and Ye became possible after Ye’s Drink Champs interview last year. Ye revealed that Beans came up with the name “Yeezy” and said that he had been reaching out to Beans wanting to compensate him for coming up with the name. Beans later revealed that Kanye wanted to give him $50 million.

Ye set DONDA 2 to be released on February 22. In a video, Ye said that until the album was released he would get rid of his cell phone and focus solely on the album and his children.

“I dont have a phone until 2/22/22. My focus is taking my kids to school and finishing the album,” Ye said in the short clip.