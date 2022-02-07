A couple of weeks ago, Benny the Butcher gave the first taste of Tana Talk 4 with the J. Cole assisted “Johnny P’s Caddy.” The single was followed by the legendary DJ Premier giving the released date after Benny pulled up on him with a preview.

“TT4 (2/11) @BennyBsf Got Me A Preview Listen…,” Premier tweeted.

Benny even doubled down on that during his appearance on The Breakfast Club giving the same date. But apparently, they both got the release date wrong.

Benny hopped on Instagram Live and he revealed he has the date wrong because he smoked too much weed. “Tana Talk 4 dropping March 11, not February 11. I smoke to much weed, say the wrong things.”

CONFIRMED: Benny the Butcher's 'Tana Talk 4' drops March 11th NOT February 11th. — sto the key(blade) master. (@BigSto) February 6, 2022

Just in: Benny The Butcher’s Tana Talk 4 drops March 11th NOT February 11th. — Riki P. (@itsrikip) February 5, 2022

Benny's first project of 2022 is Tana Talk 4, the fourth installment of his influential Tana Talk series. Tana Talk 3 was released in 2018 and quickly became a fan favorite as well as the crossroads where Benny's blossoming street ethos drove him to his first chart success and his buzz became unstoppable.

Benny enlisted The Alchemist and Daringer to handle all of the production for Tana Talk 4, and along with the introduction of his new project, Benny also released the first track and video from TT4, “Johnny P’s Caddy,” which includes J.Cole and is produced by The Alchemist.

The single title “Johnny P’s Caddy” is extremely symbolic and personal for Benny, as it refers to the classic old school Caddy that his father owned during his early years. Benny and Westside Gunn used to ride around in the same Caddy his Father used to transport them around in and listen to music together, which would prove to be incredibly significant in molding Benny’s musical palate.

“Any rapper will tell you when you’re working with someone like Cole, it’s like a match of wits; you gotta go crazy, because you know he is. Iron sharpens iron” Benny commented. “You want it to be an environment where someone has the presence to push you. It’s dope!”

You can hear the new single below.