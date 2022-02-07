Arriving in time for Black History Month, Chuck D leads the new piece of the Words + Music franchise, Songs That Shook the Planet.

Songs That Shook The Planet reintroduces listeners to iconic songs by artists who risked their lives to speak truth to power, providing a soundtrack of civic upheaval that is arguably even more powerful and urgent now.

Listeners will be taken on an incredible trip through politically and socially concerned music in this Audible Original. Songs That Shook the Planet is a history lesson and biography that transcends genres and decades to honor the daring musicians that continue to inspire vital change in the world.

You’ll hear Billie Holiday, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Too Short, and others play the songs, as well as hear the stories behind them. Listening is both inspiring and haunting; too often, musicians have paid a terrible price for their ability to speak out against injustice so eloquently. Chuck D adds to the experience by sharing his own memories of how the songs—many of which he first heard on his mother’s record player, which was always spinning a wide variety of music—influenced his early life and his own career as a change agent.

You can tap into Songs That Shook The Planet here.