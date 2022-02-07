Not only will Super Bowl LVI feature one of the most legendary halftime show lineups of all time, it will also be the first time the NFL will feature ASL interpreters during the halftime show.

According to the Detroit Free Press, deaf Detroit rappers Sean Forbes and Warren “WaWa” Snipe have been tapped to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The two will perform sign-language interpretations of the the lineup’s music.

For the first time in its history, two Deaf famous musicians, Sean Forbes & Warren “Wawa” Snipe, will perform and sign performing during the Halftime time show!! This is amazing! We are looking forward to see the performance at Super Bowl LVI on February 13th! #DeafAwareness pic.twitter.com/2U2MQzYurc — Deaf Army Education⁷ (SLOW) (@deafarmyedu) February 4, 2022

“The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this,” Forbes said to the Detroit Free Press. “So this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp, or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A., Dre and Snoop on my Walkman.”

Advertisement

Forbes added, “My goal is to get out there, show what we can do, and have fun. And I want to open the door for other deaf performers.” He added, “So this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp — or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A., Dre and Snoop on my Walkman.”

However, this will not be Wawa’s first time performing at a Super Bowl. He provided ASL interpretations of the national anthem last Super Bowl with Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church, along with a rendition of “America The Beautiful.”