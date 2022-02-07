GTA Online: The Contract sends gamers on a crazy quest to find fresh and exclusive recordings from Dr. Dre, the Grammy-winning hip-hop legend. Featuring guest artists such as Anderson.Paak, Eminem, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign, and others, gaining access to these songs is seamlessly woven into the experience of each story mission and part of the reward for helping Franklin and his friends make their new agency a success.

With the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Contract by Dr. Dre, this collection of tracks is now available on all major digital music services.