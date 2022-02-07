Earlier this week, MMA commentator Joe Rogan was criticized for his racist tirade, forcing several artists to pull their music from Spotify because of his link with the brand and now actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has pulled back any support for the controversial podcaster because of his offensive comments.

Rogan has since apologized, however, other critics such as author Don Winslow, wanted to confront anyone who co-signed Rogan, which is how The Rock got pulled into the conversation. Winslow addressed Johnson on Twitter, saying, “You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N-word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?”

The Rock’s response and reaction to Winslow showed his humility and immediate willingness to sever his connection.

