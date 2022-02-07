David Anthony Love Jr. aka Kid Capri has had one of the most successful careers in Hip-Hop history. As a pioneer in the mixtape game, Capri has inspired generations of rappers thus creating an imprint in the game that few can measure up to. He’s worked with an army of OG’s including KRS-1, Heavy D and Slick Rick. He’s also worked with game-changers like Jay Z, Ghostface Killah, Styles P and Big L. Capri was also the sole DJ on the HBO’s long-running, Def Comedy Jam, which recently hosted its 25th Anniversary to which the Brooklyn born/Bronx raised DJ served as the honorary man on the 1s and 2s.

Today, on his 55th birthday, legendary DJ producer and rapper Kid Capri releases 3rd studio album, THE LOVE. The 19-track album is written, produced, and performed by Kid Capri and includes popular singles Uptown featuring his daughter, Vina Love, and Slap Key released in October 2021.

The new generation of Hip Hop wouldn’t be where it is without Capri blazing the trail.. The Prime Minister of mixtapes set the standard for every upcoming rapper or producer that wanted to put their music out there for the public. He was and still is one of the game’s original influencers.

