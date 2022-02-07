Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Accused Him of Placing a “Hit Out on Her”

Kanye West has put his parenting and divorce struggles with Kim Kardashian on full display this weekend by screenshotting and uploading multiple texts to Instagram. In one of the latest posts, Ye revealed to an unknown person that “Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her.”

Kanye says Kim Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2lSfmJzGx — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 6, 2022

Throughout the weekend, Kanye shared additional messages, which included one of Kim’s cousins reaching out to him in an attempt to secure a pair of Yeezys for her son. Ye would also question Kim Kardashian allowing their 8-year-old daughter North for being on Tik Tok. That moment received a sharp response from Kardashian.

“I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian wrote.

Kim K would also state that North on Tik Tok couldn’t cause nearly as much harm as Kanye did in his rants and social media call-outs. She also referred to herself as their children’s “main provider and caregiver.”

