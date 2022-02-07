Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially on baby No. 2. Jenner announced the arrival of their second child, a new baby boy. The two have not revealed the child’s name yet, E! News reports.

The Feb. 6 birthday comes just days after their first child, Stormi, turned four on Feb. 1.

Fans were first alerted about Jenner’s pregnancy in early September as she showed Scott a positive pregnancy test. Travis was stated to have been “very supportive” through the process. An insider told E! “They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other.”

