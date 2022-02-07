Nicki Minaj Says She Will Not Let Her Son Try a Career in Music

Nicki Minaj Says She Will Not Let Her Son Try a Career in Music

Nicki Minaj is back! On Friday, the leader of the Barbz dropped off her new single, “Do We Have a Problem,” alongside Lil Baby. Appearing on HOT 93.7 Hartford, Nicki would speak on motherhood, citing it as a blessing and revealing she does not want her son in music.

“When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realize, ‘what you mad at? Look at what God blessed you with,” Nicki said. “This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings.’ So I will just say that it’s been a great experience. I’m learning a lot, I’m laughing a lot…”

She then added, “I’m not letting him rap. I’m not letting him do nothing about no music.”

Advertisement

You can hear the full conversation with Nicki Minaj here.