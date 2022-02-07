New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge on Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. local time Saturday to a hospital where a person had reported a battery at a nightclub. The police said detectives determined the victim was battered by Kamara.

Kamara was taken into custody after playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday where he had four catches for 23 yards. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained overnight.

His bail was set at $5,000 and a court hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, according to AP.

On the football field, Kamara had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns this season en route to being selected for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons as a pro.