The upstart Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers received a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2022, as well as Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract. Rubio is out for the season.

Cleveland is acquiring Caris LeVert in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

The Cavaliers have been the surprise team of the NBA this season. The team has been winning a balance attack game led by first-time NBA All-Star Darius Garland. The one position the Cavaliers were lacking was at the wing. LeVert will provide that, bringing an average of 18.7 points per game with Pacers this season.

For the Pacers, this could be the beginning of the fire sale. Word around the league is the Pacers want to do a complete rebuild and are looking to move off a few of their assets, and LeVert was one of them. The NBA trade deadline is this coming Thursday afternoon. There is no telling if either team is done making moves, so we have to stay tuned.

