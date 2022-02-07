Tik Tok is celebrating Black History Month by launching #BlackTikTok, an industry-defining community that is always innovating, trailblazing, and creating trends.
Tik Tok’s celebration of #BlackTikTok includes the Black TikTok Trailblazers lists, the next-generation of entertainment leaders, nominated by the TikTok community for their creativity, passion, and authenticity. Musicians @yeahitsak and @megagonefree are among the Black TikTok creators featured on the list, which spans all verticals. Let me know what you think, and we’ll set up a meeting with any of the trailblazers.
The list includes:
- @artbydemarcusshawn – DeMarcus is a creator that uses light-hearted humour to depict everyday life experiences. His sympathetic videos have earned him over 5 million Instagram followers, and his spot-on impersonations continue to amaze viewers on the For You Page.
- @cultureunfiltered – Masani Musa, a former radio broadcaster and music writer, is the driving force behind Culture Unfiltered. It’s a place where people can find new songs and talk about what’s going on in the world of pop culture and music.
- @emmanuelduverneau – Emmanuel Duverneau, a 25-year-old content developer, credits his mother’s cooking instruction for instilling in him a passion for experimenting in the kitchen. On TikTok, Emmanuel shares his love of dancing and cooking in the aim of inspiring people to pursue their aspirations and continue doing what they enjoy.
- @grace_africa – Grace is a nurse and comedian who is well-known for her TikTok impersonations and relevant humour. Her background as a nurse allows her to use her platform to provide instructive and amusing information.
- @immarollwithit – Mya is a sun-loving, tree-hugging “wheelie lady” who brings love and optimism to everyone she meets. She expresses her enthusiasm and passions as a disabled creative through dance and sharing her experiences, all while teaching and empowering her communities through educational content.
- @keke.janajah – Keara Wilson is a 20-year-old choreographer and dancer who enjoys making and sharing dance videos on TikTok. She was named a 2021 Originator on The Discover List for creating the popular Savage dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song, and she hopes to extend her profession by becoming certified as a group fitness instructor.
- @megagonefree – MegaGoneFree is a Black LGBTQ+ independent artist that uses TikTok to convey her positive, powerful voice and beautiful music. She aspires to make music that promotes a message of love, open-mindedness, and empathy to her millions of followers as a Black woman in a genre with few major Black voices.
- @sambafilms – Samba is an artist and filmmaker who uses TikTok videos to merge his passions for culture and cinematography. He has worked with businesses like as Netflix, Nike, and Google, and tackles visual storytelling through the lens of powerful imagery, messages, and emotions.
- @themomtrotter – Kay is an entrepreneur and travel enthusiast who has visited over 36 countries with her family and is currently traveling across the United States in an RV with her husband and eight-year-old son. She is passionate about sharing material on TikTok regarding money, children, and lifestyle in order to demonstrate a different way of life.
- @thesweetimpact – Robert is an IT expert and self-taught cake artist who uses TikTok to document the process of making his cakes. He’s recognized for his imaginative cake designs, which include Nike Air Jordans, Beauty and the Beast, Space Jam, and other pop culture references. For his works, he was named a Foodie on The Discover List.
- @tonyweaverjr – Tony Weaver, Jr. is an award-winning storyteller who uses TikTok to share his passion for anime and manga. He is the creator of the award-winning webcomic series The UnCommons, the founder of the national nonprofit Weird Enough Productions, and the first comic writer to be named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.
- @yeahitsak – Akintoye is a hip-hop artist who uses TikTok to express his original lyrics and creative and funky rap videos. In early 2022, he decided to release his own music as a result of his growing success on the app.