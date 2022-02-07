On Sunday, Tyrese took to Instagram to ask for prayers after finding out his mother is suffering from complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia. He revealed that she is in ICU and was put into a coma.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten,” he captioned the post. “I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray….My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted.”

He continued, saying, “I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this.”

He finished his post asking his fans to pray for his mother and to add their prayers in the comments.

“I never ever ask… #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever… Her name is Pricilla Murray…. Amen”

We’ll keep Tyrese and his mother in our prayers.