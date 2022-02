With her hubby Offset being a North Atlanta native, Cardi B finds herself in the ATL on a regular basis, but recently she made a startling observation that is going viral in the blogosphere.

The Bronx native took to Instagram Live to talk about how the water in the Georgia city has damaged her skin, saying, “Let me tell you something, and I’m gonna say I was afraid to say it. But, I believe that there is something wrong with the water in Atlanta.”