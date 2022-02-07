[WATCH] Eric Bellinger is Joined by Sevyn Streeter for “What About Us” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Eric Bellinger, a GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum singer, made his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bellinger and Sevyn performed an intimate rendition of his smash ballad “What About Us” from his GRAMMY-nominated album New Light, released in 2022.

Eric is about to embark on the long-awaited “VIBES ON VIBES Tour,” which will be the first of many appearances. The 27-city tour will commence live on March 11th at Atlanta’s Center Stage. The tour will stop in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and Chicago along the route.

You can get a preview of what the tour will hold in the performance below.

