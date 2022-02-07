Yo Gotti Offers Rappers Who Participated in “Dolla Fo Dolla” Challenge to Upload the Song to Streaming to Promote Themselves

Just before the weekend, Yo Gotti dropped off a stellar double-disc album in CM10: Free Game. The album included the single “Dolla Fo Dolla,” which included the winner of the “Change A Rapper’s Life” contest. For those that did not win the contest, Gotti has offered a damn good consolation prize, the opportunity to upload the song across all streaming platforms and allow independent and rising artists to profit from it.

“Never done before,” Gotti opened. “Every artists dat put a verse on ‘Dolla Fo Dolla’ you can have the song. U can upload it put it on Youtube / DSP’s (Apple, Spotify, Tidal etc) and u make da money $ off it & use it to get in position!!”

As for the album as a whole, CM10 features Side A: Free and Side B: Game. Side A features Shenseaa, while on Side B you can find 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, and Blac Youngsta. Ahead of the release of the album, Gotti dropped the video for “Cold Gangsta” with his CMG squad, co-directed by Gotti and Gerard Victor. The video finds Gotti, Dugg and Gee in a suburban neighborhood and delivering their verses from their respective homes in the community.

You can hear the album and see the video below.