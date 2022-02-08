Just last week it was announced that Antonio Brown had joined Kanye’s Donda Sports. Now, AB has announced that he has not only joined Ye’s organization, but is the President of it.

Brown took to Instagram where he shared a screenshot of the invoice for the owners suite and VIP level seats for Super Bowl LVI. At the top of the invoice, it reads “Donda Sports, President AB.” Brown then confirmed his presidency in the caption.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI,” AB wrote. “This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Antonio Brown, president of Donda Sports, has announced that Donda has purchased the Owners Suite for the #SuperBowl to invite kids with their families to the game and give people the "Donda experience". pic.twitter.com/0FwpwDcohD — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 7, 2022

Brown and Ye have been spending a lot of time together the former Bucs wide reciever’s future in the NFL looks uncertain. Brown was spotted in the studio with Ye after he walked off the field during in the 4th quarter against the Jets.

When interviewed by Complex, Brown spoke on his relationship with Ye and what their newfound partnership was all about.

“We’re just excited about the Donda Sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world. And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year.”