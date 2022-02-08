A cross-generational Chicago battle is set for Feb. 22. Lil Durk has announced his 7220 album will release on that date, which was previously claimed by Kanye West and DONDA 2.

“My album drop same day as YE 2/22/22,” Durk wrote on Twitter.

My album drop same day as YE 2/22/22 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) February 7, 2022

Just a week back, YE announced DONDA 2 for that date and has been seen with everybody from Moneybagg Yo to The Game to Alicia Keys to Fivio Foreign since.

Advertisement

Lil Durk says he is dropping his album on the same day Ye is dropping Donda 2, 2/22/22



EARTHGANG has also teased that they are dropping their new album on 2/22/22… pic.twitter.com/ibUXDzpzch — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 7, 2022

Lil Durk is ready to take another lap around the country, announcing his 7220 Tour. The tour is to support his forthcoming album of the same name.

The tour is hosted by Live Nation and will kick off with an April 8 show in Phoenix before running through 17 dates and wrapping up with another homecoming show in Chicago. Stops in the middle include Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and additional areas.

Back on road 🦅 The 7220 Tourhttps://t.co/v8hqpFsryi pic.twitter.com/jVlFZb16wC — THE VOICE (@lildurk) January 12, 2022

During Smurkio’s last visit to Chicago, he headlined the WGCI Big Jam and proposed to his girlfriend India Royale on stage. With over 15,000 in attendance, Durk dropped to one knee, revealed a ring, and popped the question. “You know I love you to death,” Durk said. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”