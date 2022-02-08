Queen Bey is headed to the Oscars. Beyoncé has received her first Oscar nomination for “Be Alive,” the single created for King Richard, the film about the father of Venus and Serena Williams. The film starred Will Smith, who also received a nomination for Best Actor.

The full nominations for Best Original Song are below.

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

