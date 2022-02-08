Black Twitter Reacts To J. Prince: Joe Rogan Is Not Racist, I Know This Brother

J. Prince stepped in to the defense of Joe Rogan. On Monday, J. Prince declared on Instagram that Rogan is not a racist and that he has forgiven the podcaster for using the N-word. “Joe Rogan is not a racist. I know this brother”

He added that he hopes his forgiveness will set an example to others. The news comes as Rogan is under fire for using the racial slur several times during his podcasts.

J Prince says Joe Rogan isn't a racist. pic.twitter.com/9Phe86nmFV — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) February 7, 2022

The Spotify podcaster issued an apology last week to address his past usage of the N-word and explained why he chose to use the word in those previous instances, but ultimately called it an “idiotic thing to say.”

Spotify has reportedly removed at least 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” for instances where the comedian is heard using racial slurs, mostly the N-Word.

Black Twitter had some mixed feelings about the Rap-A-Lot founder’s defense of Rogan.

J Prince just stamped Joe Rogan😭😂🤣🤣😭😂🤣 — CHASE. (@ChaseNCashe) February 7, 2022

J Prince came out of nowhere to defend Joe Rogan, the hell is going on. — Ahmed/Sad Lakers Fan (@big_business_) February 7, 2022

Of course Joe Rogan never acted racist around a nigga like J Prince would you say something reckless around this guy…….lol pic.twitter.com/ua09wNLAEu — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) February 8, 2022

Spotify rather cough up $100 million than remove Joe Rogan from the platform, and J. Prince is vouching for him publicly. Dude is really untouchable lol — Jordan (@_JordanRiver) February 8, 2022

How Joe Rogan looking like now that J Prince protecting him pic.twitter.com/t8LRKIBTxq — free the man dem (@trellodelagetto) February 8, 2022

If J Prince said Joe Rogan ain’t racist then I guess he ain’t racist. — Saturo SoulGlowe (@P1jerr) February 7, 2022

Joe Rogan got J Prince caping for him now 🤦🏽‍♂️ and a bunch of grown BLACK men in the comments saying “The OG has spoken” 🤦🏽‍♂️ GEEZUS CRICE — The Handsome Trucker 🤲🏽 (@Earl_Handsome) February 7, 2022

J Prince AKA Houston’s answer to Suge Knight, spent his years intimidating and shortchanging black talent from his own city, but has none of that energy for Joe Rogan?



Color me shocked. pic.twitter.com/nnnCKpgy1m — LemonSquared🍋 (@LemonClarkMedia) February 8, 2022