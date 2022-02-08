Cordae, fresh off the release of his stellar sophomore debut, From A Bird’s Eye View, is the latest cover star of The SOURCE Magazine. As a part of this digital drop, Cordae is featured in the “Uncovered Interview,” which gives a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the cover along with an in-depth look into the mind of the rising rapper.

One of the brightest young stars in all of Hip-Hop, Cordae has answered the call to deliver a successful follow-up, delivering an album inspired by his life-changing trip to Africa.

“I just went [to Africa] because that was just something I had to get off my spirit,” Cordae explains in the album’s docuseries. “And that was a bucket list thing for me too. It’s always been on my bucket list to go to Africa.”

The album also touches on losing a friend and a personal journey, delivered by elite wordplay and showcasing his continued growth as an artist. In The SOURCE’s album review, Cordae is praised for sounding “hungry and determined to show that he is one of the best that the world has to offer.”

Cordae is now set for a tour carrying the same name as his album. Joined by Justine Skye and Blk Odyssy for the run, Cordae will touch Houston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more through February and March.

You can see the full cover and the Uncovered Interview below.