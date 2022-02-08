Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be joining the CNN lineup. Bottoms went to Twitter on Monday to make the official announcement, stating “ “I am thrilled to officially announce that I have joined @CNN as a Political Commentator.”

The 52-year-old Democrat announced in May of last year that she would not seek a second term as mayor of Atlanta. Bottoms is a married mother of four who worked as a lawyer, a magistrate judge, and a two-term Atlanta city council member before winning the city’s mayoral race in 2017. Although, we are not sure when she will begin with the network, the Florida A&M graduate admitted to her Twitter followers that this is a full-circle moment and a dream come true. “As a @FAMU_1887 student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at @CNN and didn’t get in,” she tweeted. “To now join the team nearly 30 yrs later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied.” Congratulations to her on this exciting new endeavor. See her full statement below: