According to a report from an ABC affiliate in Toledo, Ohio, former boxing champ Robert Easter Jr. is currently recovering after being shot several times in a robbery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The pro boxer was a victim of an armed robbery, with the assailants making off with two gold chains, three diamond rings and a cell phone.

There have been no arrests nor suspects in this crime.

A report from WTOL 11 says,“Easter is in surgery to remove bullet fragments, but is expected to survive.”