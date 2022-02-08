Joe Rogan has been in the hot seat for a while due to him being accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Last week, in the midst of his COVID-19 controversy, a montage video leaked of Rogan’s use of the N-word throughout the years on his podcast. In response, Spotify took down 70 episodes of content that featured Rogan using racial slurs. Rogan even took to his Instagram to apologize for using the N-word.

While many celebrities are ready to cancel Rogan, even ones that sat down with him for an episode or two, J.Prince took to Instagram to defend Joe Rogan, stating that the podcaster is not a racist.

J. Prince shared Rogan’s apology video, and wrote under, “Joe Rogan is not a racist. I know this brother. It takes a sincere individual to admit when they are wrong and have fucked up about a situation. As you can hear he’s done that and I forgive him because I never want to become one of those people that are filled with un-forgiveness and hate, that we complain about all the time.”

“Let this be an example to others of the sensitivity of the word ‘n***a’ being said by anybody other than a n****a lol,” J. Prince added.

So many black men sticking their necks out for A man that would never do the same smh pic.twitter.com/PCsudoMqMF — Ski (@ski_824) February 7, 2022

Even though J. Prince is defending Rogan and accepts his apology, many are finding it hard to agree with the Rap-A-Lot Records founder.

Niggas going out sad over Joe Rogan. The comments under that J. Prince IG post are pitiful. “The OG has spoken” lol — Reid (@RVAReid) February 7, 2022

J Prince sending goons for niggas over jokes but defending the white man's right to say nigger. Fuckin bozo — Reece (@20pcLP) February 7, 2022

J Prince defending Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/3t3ld4eZ8I — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) February 7, 2022