Affiliate of Kay Flock and New York drill rapper, Chii Wvttz has been shot dead at just 18 years old. Chii Wvtzz, real name, Jayquan McKenley was targeted on Sunday morning after being ambushed following a studio session.

Wvttz was just getting his start in the drill scene racking up over 270,000 views on Youtube. His single “Geeked” featuring other known New York Drill scene rappers gained over 8.4 million views on Youtube. Wvttz would definitely be on his way to making an impact in the industry.

A close friend of McKenley, confirmed the news with a post on Instagram, “I never thought I’d be writing RIP next to your name no time soon. I love you always and forever.” Soon after, many would come to social media to express their love for the late rapper, mourning the loss of his untimely and unfortunate death.

While information surrounding the rapper’s death is still unknown, some sources believe that McKenley’s death could be related to a shooting that took place in the Bronx.

We will keep you updated on this matter. We are sending love and our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jayquan McKenley at this time.