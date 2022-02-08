Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has revealed a slate of new Originals produced under Kevin Hart and Lenard “CThaGod” Mckelvey’s previously announced global multi-year, multi-project development, production, and audio licensing arrangement.

The two superstar talents will bring five new projects to Audible listeners in 2022 under their newly formed audio production banner SBH Productions, all of which support the overall vision of the development deal, which is to give rise to Black creatives and create content that speaks to the culture. Nicole Shelton, an award-winning audio producer, has been named Head of Production at SBH. Finding Tamika, the duo’s first project, will be released on March 3, 2022.

The Audible Original, Finding Tamika, deconstructs the perplexing phenomena of the media’s failure to cover incidents of missing or murdered Black women. In this true crime, neo-noir production hosted, produced, and co-written by activist and actor Erika Alexander, Tamika’s narrative is told via the perspectives of her family, other key individuals, and even Tamika beyond the grave.

“We are excited to introduce our listeners to the dynamic inaugural slate of content from our collaboration with Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God’s SBH Productions,” said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. “Audible is dedicated to telling powerful stories and showcasing established and underrepresented voices in audio, and SBH’s first collection of projects will offer Audible listeners rich, multifaceted narratives.”

“SBH and Audible are at the forefront of the audio renaissance, often times TV and film companies don’t SEE the vision for these great stories by black creatives so they are hard to get made,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “What Nicole, Kevin and myself along with the rest of team SBH have built is a space for these companies and the whole world to HEAR our vision. We thank GOD for it all!”

Additional originals from the tandem’s production company will follow. You can learn more about those here.