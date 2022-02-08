On Monday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially on baby No. 2. Jenner announced the arrival of their second child, a new baby boy. At the time, the two did not reveal his name, but according to PEOPLE, the couple worked together to decide on a name.
A source close to the couple stated they couple will announce the name of the child “when Kylie is ready.”
“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together,” says the insider. The two are believed to announce the name “in a few days” after making sure “she loves the name.”
The Feb. 6 birthday comes just days after their first child, Stormi, turned four on Feb. 1.
Fans were first alerted about Jenner’s pregnancy in early September as she showed Scott a positive pregnancy test. Travis was stated to have been “very supportive” through the process. An insider told E! “They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other.”