Kylie Jenner Checking if She Loves the Name of Her Son With Travis Scott Before Revealing It

Kylie Jenner Checking if She Loves the Name of Her Son With Travis Scott Before Revealing It

On Monday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially on baby No. 2. Jenner announced the arrival of their second child, a new baby boy. At the time, the two did not reveal his name, but according to PEOPLE, the couple worked together to decide on a name.

A source close to the couple stated they couple will announce the name of the child “when Kylie is ready.”

“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together,” says the insider. The two are believed to announce the name “in a few days” after making sure “she loves the name.”

Advertisement

The Feb. 6 birthday comes just days after their first child, Stormi, turned four on Feb. 1.

Fans were first alerted about Jenner’s pregnancy in early September as she showed Scott a positive pregnancy test. Travis was stated to have been “very supportive” through the process. An insider told E! “They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other.”