Nicki Minaj Returns with Lil Baby For Another Collaboration “Bussin”

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby are working on another track together. On Monday, Nicki took it to Twitter that she’s got another song with Baby on the way.

According to the Queens native, the forthcoming single is called “Bussin” and is set to drop on February 11th.

The news comes after Baby and Barbie released their first collaborative effort “Do We Have A Problem?” last Friday.

“Do We Have A Problem?” is produced by multi-platinum producer Papi Yerr, who scored hit singles with Tory Lanez including “Broke in a Minute,” and “Jerry Sprunger.”

Check out the 9 minute Benny Boom-directed video, which stars Cory Hardrict and Joseph Sikora.

Are you here for the back to back releases? Share your thoughts on social media.