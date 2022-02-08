For Super Bowl week, Nike has teamed up with EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22 to release a unique challenge that rewards physical activity with in-game performance bonuses.

Between February 7 and 14, run five kilometers in the NRC app to unlock a unique Aaron Donald Madden Ultimate Team Player Item and earn an achievement badge. Nike members will receive a special +7 speed enhanced Aaron Donald player item after completing the NRC Super Bowl Challenge, Madden NFL 22’s most valuable defensive player. The incentive provides Nike members with a game-changing performance advantage while also encouraging them to participate in sports.

“I enjoy seeing kids get out and live active and healthy lifestyles. As a professional athlete I think it’s important to reinforce healthy habits to our youth. I instill these habits and values in my kids as they were instilled in me,” said Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. “I teamed up with Nike and EA SPORTS to unlock the ultimate future of sport and inspire the next generation of athletes to explore and play in a meaningful way.”

NRC is here to help you become a better athlete by providing you with advice, inspiration, and new ideas. It's the ultimate running community, bringing together runners with the best coaches, elite athletes, and friends from across the world to help them discover the joys of running and achieve their goals.