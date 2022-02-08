The marathon continues as Nipsey Hussle’s family is planning on fulfilling one of the late rapper’s dreams.

According to The Guardian, Blacc Sam, who’s Nipsey’s brother, announced that the family has purchased a commercial property in the Melrose Arts District in Los Angeles to open a second Marathon Store.

“This second location is a dream that Nipsey always had, and it’s important that his kids are able to see his plans fulfilled,” said Blacc Sam, 39.

The first ‘The Marathon’ store is located on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue where the iconic rapper was shot and killed in 2019.

Last year, the Guardian revealed that the Los Angeles police department and city officials had targeted the family’s flagship south LA store on Slauson Avenue through a secretive surveillance program and failed eviction attempt.

The original store has since closed and is being used as a memorial space to leave tributes for Nipsey’s memory.

