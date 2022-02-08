Pusha T recently dropped his new song “Diet Coke” which features production from 88 Keys.

88 Keys went on Instagram live where he was asked about how he made the track. He shared that he had made the beat 18 years ago as an interlude for a beat tape that was ironically called The Makings Of Crack-Cocaine.

“I made the beat 18 years ago. It was a interlude I made for my beat tape. And the name of my beat tape was The Makings Of Crack-Cocaine. How funny is that?” Keys said. “I don’t even think I sold any beats off of it… until now, 18 years later” he added.

88 Keys made that beat 18 years ago🤯🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SfP7J3rgkP — «we make good music» (@iincroyableee) February 7, 2022

Push shared the clip of the visuals to “Diet Coke” on Sunday. Ye was featured in the visuals despite not appearing on the track or even having a production credit. Maybe Push just invited his former label mate to appear in the music video out of friendship.