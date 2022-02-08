Pusha T put the world on notice on social media. It was his time to drop. After a few teasers online, including a stellar video clip featuring YE, he has officially dropped his new single “Diet Coke.”

“Diet Coke” is produced by YE and 88 Keys, the latter of which reveals the single was created by him 18 years ago. Great music doesn’t age.

“I made that beat 18 years ago,” 88 Keys said. “It was an interlude that I made for my beat tape, and the name of my beat tape was called ‘The Makings of Crack Cocaine.’ How funny is that?”

On the track, King Push is in rare form delivering a new set of elite blow bars. Fitting for the vision 88 Keys had in mind.

You can tap into the new single below.