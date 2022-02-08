Ye’s footwear of choice throughout the “Donda era” has been characterized by bulky black boots. Ye wore Balenciaga boots during his listening shows, and even after, he would be seen wearing the Balenciaga x Crocs boots. However, during his “Free Larry Hoover” concert in December, Ye donned a pair of 17 inches black Red Wing safety boots and has been seen almost everywhere in them ever since.

As Snoop Dogg prepares for which is surely one of the biggest performances of his life this Sunday at Super Bowl LVI, the West Coast legend stopped by for a conversation with DJ Whoo Kid and was asked if he would don a similar look to Kanye while on stage.

“Ain’t no way in the world I’m Crip walking in them motherf*ckin’ big ass space boots,” laughed Snoop. “Only way I’d wear those motherf*ckers is if they got me jumping off the Empire State Building into a motherf*ckin’ lake full of gators or some sh*t and I gotta walk on the gators like Pitfall to get out of there.”

Even though he clowned Ye for his recent taste in footwear, Snoop praised Ye. “That n***a getting money, I can’t hate on him but I’ll tell you what… I’ll never wear them motherf*ckers,” said Snoop. “I’m glad it never snows in California.”

You can watch the clip below.