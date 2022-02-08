LaMelo Ball won’t be the only replacement in the NBA All-Star game. San Antonio Spurs guard DeJounte Murray will step in for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green who is recovering from a lower-back disk injury.


For the season, Murray is averaging 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals. He is also second in the league with 10 triple-doubles. He only trails Nikola Jokic.

Murray would celebrate on Twitter, retweeting a 2015 message and celebrating all the obstacles he overcame.

