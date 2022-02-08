The Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to become their new head coach. The team announced Sunday after it was initially reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Miami was down to two finalists and they pick McDaniel over #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. https://t.co/4KcoxHtHh8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2022

Rapoport reported that McDaniel is the first minority hire of the current head coaching cycle, and the 49ers will receive two third-round compensatory picks. Miami had two finalists and chose McDaniel over Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Rapoport added.

McDaniel is half black and the first minority hire, ironically from the same team that its former head coach Brian Flores filled a lawsuit against last week, sighting racial discrimination in the team’s hiring practice.

Advertisement

The Dolphins have denied Flores’ allegations, with team owner Stephen Ross issuing a statement in which he called Flores’ claims “false, malicious and defamatory.