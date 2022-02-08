After getting snubbed from the 2022 NBA All-Star roster, Lamelo Ball received some great news on Monday night. Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the All-Star Game.

Ball will replace injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Murray will replace injured Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. In addition, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve, will replace Durant as a starter.

Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.47 steals in 47 games. He ranks 10th in the NBA in assists per game and 17th in steals per game. Ball is one of five NBA players averaging at least 19.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 7.0 rebounds this season, joining 2022 All-Stars Murray, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets, and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.

Ball will also be featured in the Clorox Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend as well. Next weekend could be Ball’s welcome to the main stage weekend.