Joell Ortiz returned in 2021 with Autograph. Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, KXNG Crooked, Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz, and Namir Blade are among the artists who delivered on Autograph.

On the album was a collaboration with Ortiz’s Slaugtherhouse brother KXNG Crooked on “Housing Authority.” The two unite for a new video bringing them to the top of a building, and projected on another fifty feet up, giving off the bars that the two have become known for. You can see the new video below.