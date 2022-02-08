Following his Golden Globe Best Actor win, Will Smith will look to secure his first Academy Award. The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday and Will Smith’s performance as Richard Williams in the critically-acclaimed film King Richard is up for Best Actor.

Smith will be up against the stiff competition as he will see Denzel Washington in the same category for his lauded role in The Tragedy of Macbeth. Additional nominees include Andrew Garfield for his role in Tick, Tick … Boom!, Javier Bardem for his role of Ricky Ricardo in Being the Ricardos, and Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog.

#Oscars Nominations 2022



BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE



Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos pic.twitter.com/chKKsaFanW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 8, 2022

