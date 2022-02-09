Gunna Takes ‘Pushin’ P’ Into Publishing with Illustrated Book And Symbolic Tattoo

Gunna is expanding his talents into the publishing industry. Over the weekend, the “Too Easy” rapper showed fans a sneak peak of his unreleased illustrated book titled, “6 Things I Do To Be Pushing P.”

The book, penned by Brian Wright and illustrated by Lavan Wright, features his Pushin’ P rules to help people follow in the Atlanta natives footsteps.

Some of the laws to abide by include how to “boss your chick up,” “put your people in position” and “be loyal.”

Gunna is releasing a book with 6 rules about pushing 🅿️👀 pic.twitter.com/9MGEJokN7H — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 6, 2022

The DS4Ever rapper walks it like he talks it, and made his Pushin’ P slang a permanent symbol over the weekend by getting a blue P icon tattooed on his arm.

