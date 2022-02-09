Gunna is expanding his talents into the publishing industry. Over the weekend, the “Too Easy” rapper showed fans a sneak peak of his unreleased illustrated book titled, “6 Things I Do To Be Pushing P.”
The book, penned by Brian Wright and illustrated by Lavan Wright, features his Pushin’ P rules to help people follow in the Atlanta natives footsteps.
Some of the laws to abide by include how to “boss your chick up,” “put your people in position” and “be loyal.”
Advertisement
The DS4Ever rapper walks it like he talks it, and made his Pushin’ P slang a permanent symbol over the weekend by getting a blue P icon tattooed on his arm.
Continue the conversation on social media.