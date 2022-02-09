Rappers have promoted luxury designer brands since the birth of hip hop. In a video shared online, rapper Jim Jones detailed his bad experience with the luxury designer store Gucci. First stating that he and his entourage were taken to the VIP area but after that, no one came to help them for an hour. He complained that they weren’t offered water or champagne, and when they asked for assistance, a Black man was sent to them but didn’t seem to be helpful.

Jones also added that they were ready to drop $29K at the store but no one would attend to them.

“And just like tht sh*t went bad in gucci I was more hurt that the black people was treating us like that more than anything,” he added in the caption to his clip. “Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin for a long time I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be serving Champaign smh [face palm emoji].”

“This man literally spent over 100k in there in the last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty,” Jones continued. “I told him leave tht Sh*t on the counter we out gucci be movin dusty Lol Sh*t is hilarious it never stops.”

Should we continue to spend thousands of dollars on luxury brands?

